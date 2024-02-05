Pilot school EuroPilot Center allocates €100,000 in scholarships to four aspiring airline pilots

EuroPilot Center, a pilot school with locations at Antwerp Airport, Belgium, and in Southern California’s Coachella Valley, United States, specializing in training airline pilots, has allocated €100,000 in scholarships this year.

With this initiative, EuroPilot Center aims to provide financial support to four aspiring airline pilots aged 17 to 30 in 2024, for the full-time Airline Career Program, which lasts 18 months.

After successfully passing medical and psychomotor screenings, students begin their academic training in Antwerp (3 months), where hands-on practical sessions and state-of-the-art simulators commence from day one. “This unique blend of theory and practice is the key to success,” the EuroPilot Center informs.

Following this, students travel to the school in Southern California (3 months) to complete the foundational training in one of the busiest airspace globally. The next phase in Antwerp includes training on twin-engine aircraft, instrument flying, and transitioning to a twin-engine jet.

Upon completion, EPC alumni obtain a full European (EASA) Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL) with no limitations, as well as an independent American (FAA) license, providing them with global employment opportunities. Unlike other institutions that offer only Multi-Pilot License (MPL) programs, EPC graduates are not financially bound to a single airline. Additionally, EPC’s training is recognized as equivalent to a Professional Bachelor’s Degree in Aviation.

“In response to the global demand for pilots and the absence of aviation scholarships in Europe, we aim to encourage all young, motivated individuals with a passion for aviation to pursue their dreams,” says Kay Vereeken, Airline Pilot/Examiner and Board Member of the International Pilot Center Alliance (IPCA), to which both training locations belong.

Candidates can apply for the EPC scholarship for the full-time Airline Career Program (ACP) online via the website www.FlyEPC.com before 29 February, 2024. Afterward, applicants are required to submit a short motivational video and undergo the usual PELICAN screening process.

The four top candidates will be notified on 18 March, 2024.