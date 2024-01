Ben-Air Flight Academy NV (BAFA) is a Belgian aviation school for professional and airline pilots, active at the airports of Antwerp (EBAW/ANR) and Ostend (EBOS/OST).

BAFA has been declared bankrupt on 11 January 2024.

BAFA has been training professional pilots since 1980 and all of its training programmes are JAR / EASA approved. BAFA has been part of Deutz Aviation Group since 2022 and its latest aircraft were registered in Germany.