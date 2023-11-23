Textron Aviation announces agreement to purchase 48 Cessna Skyhawks to support BAA Training flight school

Textron Aviation has sealed a significant deal with BAA Training for the acquisition of 48 Cessna Skyhawk aircraft, set for delivery in 2026. This agreement, finalised at the Dubai Airshow, marks a substantial expansion of BAA Training’s fleet, allowing for increased student capacity, a more efficient flight training process, and an improved overall student learning journey.

The Cessna Skyhawk, crafted by Textron Aviation Inc., has a six-decade legacy as a premier flight trainer. Chris Crow, the vice president of Piston Sales, expressed excitement about extending their partnership with BAA Training, providing students access to the world’s most widely produced single-engine aircraft.

Renowned for its stable flight features, advanced avionics, and reliable performance, the Skyhawk is a trusted training platform. The new fleet will empower students, placing them in command of the world’s most popular training aircraft.

Marijus Ravoitis, CEO of BAA Training, highlighted the ambitious goal of accommodating 500-1000 students annually, necessitating this substantial fleet expansion. Ravoitis emphasised that the addition of 48 Cessna Skyhawks will significantly enhance their resources, meeting the growing demand for training and strengthening their industry position.

BAA Training delivers comprehensive aviation training solutions for aspiring commercial pilots, covering Ab Initio training to Type Rating across various locations, including Spain, Lithuania, France, and Vietnam. Additionally, they offer pilot training services through offices in India and the UAE.