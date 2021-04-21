Sonaca Aircraft has delivered 12 Sonaca 200 aircraft to AYJET

Sonaca Aircraft has made a new delivery of 3 Sonaca 200 Trainer Pro (TC-UUL, TC-UUM and TC-UUN) to AYJET, bringing the total number of aircraft delivered to date to 12.

“The close collaboration between AYJET and Sonaca Aircraft began in April 2018 at the Aero Friedrichshafen show in Germany. By strengthening its fleet of “Sonaca 200” training aircraft, AYJET has expanded its training activities to Balıkesir Koca Seyit Airport (ICA0: LTFD) after having started its Sonaca 200 training courses at the main base in İstanbul – Hezarfen Airport (ICAO: LTBW),” said Z. Tolga YILDIZ, Technical Manager, AYJET.

“Sonaca Aircraft is extremely proud to have AYJET as a client in Turkey. Prestigious airlines

such as Turkish Airlines, SunExpress and Pegasus Airlines collaborate with AYJET for the

training of their future pilots,” said Pierre Van Wetter, Chief Commercial Officer, Sonaca Aircraft.