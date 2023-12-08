ATP Flight School’s expansion: Acquisition of 40 new Cessna Skyhawk aircraft accelerates training capacity

Textron Aviation has forged an agreement with ATP Flight School to acquire an additional 40 Cessna Skyhawk aircraft, supplementing ATP’s current fleet of nearly 225 Skyhawks deployed across 85 training centres nationwide. This move is part of ATP’s plan to prepare 20,000 airline pilots by 2030.

This purchase marks ATP’s fourth fleet expansion in just over a year, totalling 135 Cessna Skyhawks, solidifying its position as a significant training provider. Chris Crow of Textron Aviation highlighted Skyhawk’s reputation as a leading flight trainer, emphasising the long-standing partnership with ATP to provide students access to top-notch training aircraft.

The Cessna Skyhawk’s established reliability, advanced avionics, and renowned flight dynamics have made it ATP’s preferred training platform for three decades. This purchase represents a significant increase in ATP’s fleet, not merely replacements, projecting a 60% expansion in the Cessna fleet over three years.

Michael Arnold, ATP Flight School’s VP of Marketing, highlighted the school’s responsible fleet expansion, which includes a boost to their Florida-based flight operations centre. ATP’s focus on safety, technology, and quality assurance, evidenced by its structured airline-based approach, aims to offer students a safety-centric environment as they embark on their professional careers in aviation.