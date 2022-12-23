Safran to build a compressor blades and vanes plant for aero engines in partnership with Belgian and Walloon governments

François Lepot, CEO of Safran Aero Boosters, today announced that a new compressor blades and vanes production plant for aircraft engines will be set up in the Walloon region of Belgium, in the province of Liège. The announcement was made before Willy Borsus, Vice-President of Wallonia, Adrien Dolimont, Walloon Minister of Finance and Thomas Dermine, Secretary of State for Recovery and Strategic Investments.

Representing a €50 million investment, the new plant will produce titanium compressor blades, including those required for the LEAP engine, and will bolster Safran Aero Boosters’ industrial expertise in its flagship product, the low-pressure compressor. Bearing the name Safran Blades, it is being set up in partnership with the Belgian and Walloon federal authorities, the Société Régionale d?Investissement de Wallonie (S.R.I.W) and the Société Fédérale de Participations et d’Investissement (S.F.P.I.M). Safran Aero Boosters has a majority stake of 56% and the two partners each hold 22%.