Safran begins assembly of Arriel 2E helicopter engine in the U.S.

Safran Helicopter Engines has opened a second assembly line at their facility in Grand Prairie, Texas for the Arriel 2E engine. The first assembled and tested Arriel 2E engines have been delivered to Airbus. These engines power the UH-72B delivered to the U.S. Army as part of the newest Airbus Lakota helicopter. Also installed in the Airbus H145, the Arriel 2E was until now produced in France.

“Assembling this variant in Texas reflects our commitment to the helicopter industry to invest and grow our US presence, bringing us closer to our customers and allowing us to provide increased capability and proximity support”, commented Thierry Derrien, President and CEO of Safran Helicopter Engines USA.

Safran Helicopter Engines assembles, tests and supports several Arriel variants at the Grand Prairie, Texas facility, including the 2D for the Airbus H125 and the 1E2 for the UH-72A Lakota. The Arriel has a solid footprint in the U.S., with more than 3,000 engines in service. The U.S. Army is a major operator with over 900 engines in its Lakota fleet. The U.S. Coast Guard fleet of Airbus MH-65 Dolphins are also powered by the Arriel engine.

With power outputs ranging from 650 to over 1,000 shp, the Arriel family powers over 40 different rotorcraft. Certified in December 2012 and in service since August 2014, the Arriel 2E is one of the latest variants. It offers 20% more power than the current Arriel 1E2 in the EC145. The Arriel is the best-selling helicopter engine in its class, with over 12,000 engines produced and 50 million flight hours. An Arriel-powered helicopter takes off every 15 seconds, every day.

Grand Prairie, Texas, 19 October 2021