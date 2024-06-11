New sustainable maintenance facility for Safran Aircraft Engine Services at Brussels Airport

State-of-the-art workshop for latest-generation aircraft engines

Safran Aircraft Engine Services Brussels, a subsidiary of Safran Aircraft Engines, has inaugurated a new maintenance facility at Brussels Airport. This 8,500 m² building, constructed by Brussels Airport Company in the North Zone of the airport, is dedicated to the maintenance of LEAP-1 engines, which power the latest-generation Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Key Features:

Net Zero Carbon and Energy Positive : The building meets high environmental standards by using 100% renewable energy, including solar panels and circular heating systems. It produces more energy than it consumes.

Strategic Partnership : This facility marks an important milestone in the 23-year partnership between Safran and Brussels Airport, enhancing their commitment to sustainable infrastructure.

: This facility marks an important milestone in the 23-year partnership between Safran and Brussels Airport, enhancing their commitment to sustainable infrastructure. Operational Efficiency: The new workshop will bolster Safran’s global maintenance network and support the growing demand for LEAP engine maintenance, targeting around 120 workshop visits per year.

Leadership Comments:

Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company : Emphasised the facility’s role in enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability.

Jean-Paul Alary, President of Safran Aircraft Engines: Highlighted the strategic importance of the facility in reducing the carbon footprint of operations and supporting the global LEAP engine fleet.

Historical and Future Plans:

Safran Aircraft Engine Services Brussels has a rich history, being the first workshop certified for LEAP-1A maintenance in 2016, with over 75 years of expertise.

The facility aims to expand by the end of the decade, integrating maintenance activities from its historic site and recruiting over 220 new employees by 2027, adding to the current 250 staff members.

This new site underscores Brussels Airport’s and Safran’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in aircraft engine maintenance.