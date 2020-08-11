Rolls-Royce issue on Trent XWB-84 engine powering the Airbus A350

The Trent XWB-84, the world’s most efficient in-service large civil aero engine, continues to deliver unequalled on-wing reliability with the early batch of engines successfully reaching their planned time on wing. The first engines are now approaching their first scheduled shop visits, around five years after entering into service on the Airbus A350, having travelled an average of 14 million kilometres with no unplanned maintenance and record low levels of in-flight disruption.

During routine inspections as part of these scheduled shop visits, Rolls-Royce identified indications of wear in the Intermediate Pressure Compressor (IPC) of a small number of engines that have been in service for four to five years and are approaching their first overhaul. None of these engines has experienced any abnormal in-flight operation, however, the motorist is inspecting all other Trent XWB-84 engines of similar service life as a precaution.

Given the limited scale of additional work which will be required at existing shop visits to address this wear, together with the availability of replacement parts and spare engines, Rolls-Royce does not expect this issue to create significant customer disruption or material annual cost. The company is providing this update to address any potential speculation which may result from an Airworthiness Directive (AD) which is to be issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). ADs are a commonplace instrument used by aviation regulators to ensure compliance with necessary inspection and maintenance procedures.

There are currently just over 100 Trent XWB-84s that have been in service for four to five years. Rolls-Royce has inspected the majority of them and found signs of wear on an average of only 1 or 2 IPC blades in a minority of those inspected. It has also taken the precaution of sampling a number of younger Trent XWB-84 engines and has found no unexpected wear.

Chris Cholerton, President – Civil Aerospace, said: “The Trent XWB-84 has experienced the smoothest entry into service of any widebody engine we have developed. It is the most efficient in- service large civil aero-engine in the world, with unequalled on-wing reliability. Engines now coming in for overhaul have travelled the equivalent of 350 times around the world, with no unplanned maintenance. It is reassuring to see that our proactive inspection regime has enabled us to identify and swiftly address this issue and minimise any potential impact on our customers.”

11 August 2020