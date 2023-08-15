Problems with Pratt & Whitney engines on hundreds of Airbus A320neo aircraft

Airlines are facing disruptions and potential capacity cuts during the busy summer travel season due to problems with Pratt & Whitney’s Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines. The issue involves microscopic contaminants found in a metal component of the engine core, impacting around 1,200 engines that power Airbus A320neo jets.

The inspection and repair process could take up to 60 days. Carriers like Spirit Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Hawaiian Airlines, and Wizz Air have taken delivery of affected A320neo jets. These airlines are already struggling with pilot and air traffic controller shortages, as well as repair facility congestion. The engine problems compound their challenges and may lead to operational adjustments and reduced flight capacity.

The lack of available replacement engines has hindered Hawaiian Airlines’ fleet usage plans, and Spirit Airlines previously reduced capacity estimates due to engine-related issues. JetBlue has also been affected and cut flights due to air traffic controller shortages. Wizz Air expects a capacity decrease for the first half of the year but anticipates higher fares due to strong consumer demand.