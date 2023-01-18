Swedish government invests in research in order to quickly get electric aviation in place

The Swedish government invests SEK 15 million per year via the Swedish Transport Administration to quickly get electric aircraft in place in Sweden through research and innovation. The Swedish Transport Administration is also tasked with investigating the conditions for introducing electric flights on routes with public service obligations.

“The Swedish aviation industry is working intensively on electrifying aviation. We are now making a targeted investment to contribute to building knowledge and testing new technology and new solutions. At the same time, the Swedish Transport Administration will investigate how electric flights can become part of the procured air traffic,” says Infrastructure and Housing Minister Andreas Carlson.

To enable a rapid introduction of electric aviation in Sweden, the government commissions the Swedish Transport Administration to carry out a new research and innovation investment in the area of electric aviation for at least SEK 15 million per year. The Swedish Transport Administration must also take the initiative to increase cooperation between the actors who work with research and innovation in the field.

The government also tasks the Swedish Transport Administration with analyzing whether, according to current regulations, there are conditions for setting requirements for electric aircraft in the procurement of air traffic for lines with public service obligations. If the Swedish Transport Administration deems it necessary, the authority must submit proposals for measures that can contribute to an early introduction of electric aircraft on the routes. The assignment must be finalized by 31 May 2024 at the latest.

January 12, 2023