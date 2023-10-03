Belgian chemical giant Solvay partners with BETA Technologies for advanced air mobility platform

André Orban
Solvay, a materials company, has partnered with BETA Technologies, an electric aviation company, to supply advanced composite materials for BETA’s electric aircraft. Solvay will support BETA in producing their ALIA CTOL and ALIA VTOL electric aircraft designed for various applications, including medical, cargo, and passenger transportation.

Solvay’s composite materials will enable lightweight and certified aircraft. BETA Technologies aims to create safe and efficient electric aircraft and values Solvay’s expertise in aerospace materials. Together, they are selecting and qualifying materials from Solvay’s portfolio to meet the demands of the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) market, including composites and specialty polymers for various aircraft components.

