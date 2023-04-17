VAS Aero Services acquires four additional narrow-body aircraft for tear-down and parts re-marketing

Total recent assets secured brought to 25 airframes and 13 engines

VAS Aero Services, a global leader in aviation logistics and aftermarket services, announced it has secured an additional two Airbus A320 aircraft and two Boeing B737-700 aircraft for teardown and subsequent parts harvesting and marketing.

In less than 12 months, VAS has secured 25 Airbus and Boeing airframes and 13 engines for teardown, parts harvesting and marketing to its worldwide customer base of airline operators and leasing companies. The recent acquisitions bolster VAS’s inventory of Airbus and Boeing Used Serviceable Materials (USM) parts, further cementing the company’s position as the premier provider of USM parts and solutions to the global aviation marketplace.

“Investments in airframe and engine teardowns assure that we will have superior, high-demand USM parts for our customers around the world as well as for newly secured market channels,” said VAS CEO Tommy Hughes. “These acquisitions also demonstrate the increased capabilities created by our relationship with Satair. As a stand-alone subsidiary of Satair, VAS has benefited from a unique, collaborative USM product supply strategy that has allowed us to accelerate our teardown business.”

Boca Raton, FL, April 17, 2023