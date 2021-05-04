Aircraft recycler Aerocircular is already bankrupt at Ostend Airport

Aerocircular, the company that dismantled aircraft at Ostend-Bruges airport and had a large warehouse erected for this purpose, has been declared bankrupt. It was confirmed today, while the company is awaiting a court ruling.

The company was founded in 2016 and came to Ostend Airport in 2019 with big plans for the future. The same year, a large new warehouse capable of housing two aircraft on 4,500 m² was built at the airport. The intention was to dismantle 25 aircraft per year. The aeroplanes would be decommissioned and recycled/upcycled in an ecological and economical way.

The company was also active in the US and in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

On 5 September 2020, Aerocircular had signed a contract with Lufthansa Technik AG to dismantle seven of their aircraft in Ostend. Not long ago, on 24 February, the first plane had arrived from Lufthansa, an Airbus A320 registered D-AIPP. The last aircraft was expected to land in mid-May 2021. All aircraft have served over 20 years for Lufthansa.

The company thought that the current crisis was just an opportunity to win more orders. That hope has come to an end.

May 4, 2021

Source: Het Ostends Nieuws and own research