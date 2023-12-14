Spanair JK5022 crash law suits move forward after 15 years

For 15 years, the tragic crash of Spanair flight JK5022 has lingered unresolved, but finally, a trial is set to begin in January 2024. This crash claimed 154 lives in a devastating takeoff accident in Madrid. Amid a series of appeals and delays, a trial will now ensue, primarily targeting Boeing for not implementing a crucial safety feature that could have prevented the disaster.

Spanair flight JK5022 (codeshared with Lufthansa LH2554) from Madrid to Gran Canaria was operated on 20 August 2008 by a 15-year-old McDonnell Douglas MD-82 registered EC-HFP. The aircraft carried 172 persons (166 passengers and 6 crew), of which 154, including the 6 crew, died in the crash.

The crash occurred due to the pilots’ error of not extending the flaps and slats for takeoff from Runway 36L, leading to a fatal stall. Initially blamed on pilot error, further investigation revealed a technical flaw in the takeoff warning system, known by McDonnell Douglas and inherited by Boeing post-acquisition. This critical oversight wasn’t rectified despite prior occurrences.

The delayed trial has faced obstacles, including Spanair’s bankruptcy and Boeing’s defence tactics, pushing the case from the US back to Spain. Families of victims have persevered, hoping for accountability. The recent developments signal a renewed chance for justice and closure, with the court possibly applying US legal standards in the trial. This long-awaited trial could finally unveil the truth behind the crash and hold responsible parties accountable.