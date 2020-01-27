Boeing 737-200 of defunct Shaheen Air set on fire at Karachi Airport, Pakistan

On 26 January, a Shaheen Air Boeing 737-200 (AP-BIS) was destroyed by fire, the incident occurred at Karachi Airport, Pakistan. According to preliminary information, the aircraft of the defunct Pakistani airline was deliberately set on fire. 

The aircraft previously operated for Air France, Air Sicilia and Nationwide Airlines and was delivered to Shaheen Air in 2010. The Pakistani Customs grounded a series of Boeing 737-200 of the airline over non-payments.

