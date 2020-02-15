Do you remember? 42 years ago, a Sabena Boeing 707 crashed during landing at Tenerife North Airport

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
20

On 15 February 1978, a Sabena Boeing 707 (OO-SJE and leased to Sobelair) operated a flight between Brussels Airport, Belgium and Tenerife North Airport, Spain. During landing at the Spanish airport, however, the aircraft undershot the runway causing its nose gear to collapse. Shortly after the impact, a fire broke out and completely destroyed the aircraft. Nobody among the 189 passengers and 9 crew members got injured. 

