Bankrupt Monarch Airlines aims to restart operations

Monarch Airlines, which faced bankruptcy in 2017, has launched a new website, raising speculation about a potential relaunch and return to the skies in the UK.

The new Morach website features a “coming soon” message and hints at a fresh Monarch experience, using the original logo and iconic Crown emblem.

The company’s updated address near Luton Airport has led to questions about physical office space. While enthusiasts are excited, it’s unclear if the new company has acquired the airline’s assets like intellectual property.

The initiative is led by individuals not widely known in the airline industry. Despite not yet having an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC), management has expressed intentions to begin operations this year with a fleet of some 15 single-aisle Airbus aircraft.

Monarch’s previous financial troubles were followed by TUI Airways and Jet2.com filling the void, especially after Thomas Cook’s bankruptcy.