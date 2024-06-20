JetAir Caribbean declares bankruptcy and cancels all flights

JetAir Caribbean, operated by United Caribbean Airlines BV, has declared bankruptcy as of June 18, cancelling all flights.

The Court of First Instance in Willemstad, Curaçao, appointed C.M. van Liere and R.J. Vriezen as trustees. They are assessing the airline’s finances and exploring possibilities for its future, including a potential restart.

A bankruptcy notice is now displayed on JetAir’s website, and the trustees are focused on informing employees, passengers, creditors, and stakeholders about the proceedings.

JetAir was flying with two Fokker 70 aircraft, formerly the property of KLM Cityhopper.