The “New” Flybe is now on sale – 23 summer routes and schedules announced

Flybe Ltd, one of the UK’s newest airlines, is now out for sale at flybe.com with great everyday discount fares, as well as introductory offers to many new destinations, available from today.

Flights will commence from 13th April and a new and improved Flybe will fly up to 530 flights per week across 23 routes with more to be announced in the months ahead.

Flybe’s lowest fares in many UK domestic markets will start as low as £29.99*. To celebrate the first day of sales, Flybe will be offering a further GBP10 off all fares for purchases on 22nd March only.

Key UK regional routes for the new airline will include Birmingham to Edinburgh, Belfast City to Birmingham, Belfast City to East Midlands, Belfast City to Leeds Bradford, Belfast City to London-Heathrow, Belfast City to Glasgow, Belfast City to Manchester, and Leeds Bradford to London-Heathrow.

Flybe will also offer international flights from Amsterdam to Belfast City, Birmingham, East Midlands and London-Heathrow in addition to Summer flights from Birmingham to Avignon and Brest, as well as Southampton to Avignon and Toulon.

Flybe CEO, Dave Pflieger, said: “We are delighted to now be out for sale and starting service next month. We think our new flights will benefit everyone who wants low fares and more flights to go on holiday and visit loved ones. Our new network will also ensure better regional connectivity inside the UK and between various UK and EU regions.”

Pflieger added: “Our goal is to create an airline that people love, and we aim to do that by making air travel on Flybe an easy and enjoyable experience so you will fly with us again in the future. The new Flybe team has worked tirelessly over the past year to create an airline that delivers on price, schedule, and choice, and we look forward to having you book a ticket on flybe.com and start flying again next month, this summer, and in the many years ahead!”

* Entry level low prices vary by UK domestic market. Starting fares are specified by route on flybe.com. Domestic UK routes will start at £29.99, £33.99, £34.99, £39.99, or £49.99.

£29.99 starting fares will be available on the following 15 UK domestic routes:

Aberdeen – Belfast City (ABZ-BHD), Belfast City – Aberdeen (BHD-ABZ), Belfast City – Birmingham (BHD-BHX), Birmingham – Belfast City (BHX-BHD), Belfast City – Edinburgh (BHD-EDI),

Edinburgh – Belfast City (EDI-BHD), Belfast City – East Midlands (BHD-EMA),

East Midlands – Belfast City (EMA-BHD), Belfast City – Glasgow (BHD-GLA), Glasgow – Belfast City (GLA-BHD), Newcastle – Belfast City (NCL-BHD), Birmingham – Edinburgh (BHX-EDI), Edinburgh-Birmingham (EDI-BHX), Birmingham – Glasgow (BHX-GLA), and Glasgow – Birmingham (GLA-BHX)

For other entry fares and prices, please visit flybe.com to view our everyday low fares, new schedules, and route start dates.

Flybe’s New Introductory Schedule

Route Start Date Frequency Belfast City (BHD) to Birmingham (BHX) From 13th April Up to 4x Daily Belfast City (BHD) to Glasgow (GLA) From 14th April Up to 4x Daily Amsterdam (AMS) to Birmingham (BHX) From 28th April Daily Amsterdam (AMS) to East Midlands (EMA) From 28th April Daily Belfast City (BHD) to Leeds Bradford (LBA) From 28th April Up to 3x Daily Belfast City (BHD) to London Heathrow (LHR) From 28th April Up to 2x Daily Leeds Bradford (LBA) to London Heathrow (LHR) From 28th April Up to 3x Daily Amsterdam (AMS) to Belfast City (BHD) From 28th May Daily Amsterdam (AMS) to London Heathrow (LHR) From 29th May Up to 2x Daily Belfast City (BHD) to Edinburgh (EDI) From 23rd June Up to 3x Daily Belfast City (BHD) to East Midlands (EMA) From 7th July Up to 2x Daily Belfast City (BHD) to Manchester (MAN) From 7th July Up to 4x Daily Avignon Provence (AVN) to Birmingham ( BHX) From 9th July Weekly Brest Bretagne (BES) to Birmingham (BHX) From 9th July Weekly Avignon Provence (AVN) to Southampton (SOU) From 23rd July Weekly Southampton (SOU) to Toulon Hyères (TLN) From 24th July Weekly Belfast City (BHD) to Southampton (SOU) From 28th July Up to 2x Daily Birmingham (BHX) to Edinburgh (EDI) From 28th July Up to 4x Daily Birmingham (BHX) to Glasgow (GLA) From 28th July Up to 3x Daily Aberdeen (ABZ) to Birmingham (BHX) From 18th August Daily Aberdeen (ABZ) to Belfast City (BHD) From 25th August Up to 4x Weekly Belfast City (BHD) to Inverness (INV) From 25th August Up to 4x Weekly Belfast City (BHD) to Newcastle (NCL) From 25th August Daily