Flybe’s first flight takes to the skies from Birmingham Airport

The new Flybe Ltd officially launched today (13th April) with its inaugural flight departing this morning from Birmingham Airport for Belfast City Airport.

Today marks the beginning of up to four daily flights between Birmingham and Belfast City Centre with additional routes due to start in the coming weeks and months.

In November 2021, it was announced that Birmingham Airport would be home to the airline’s headquarters and its first crew base with plans to create up to 200 new jobs in the region over the next three years.

The official launch of the new airline was celebrated at Birmingham Airport with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Flybe’s CEO, Dave Pflieger and Birmingham Airport Chief Executive, Nick Barton.

Dave Pflieger said: “Today is a big day for everyone at Flybe. After a year of incredibly hard work, we are thrilled to have our fast, quiet and fuel/CO2 efficient Dash 8-400 (Q400) aircraft back in the sky connecting customers to two of the UK’s premier regional cities.

“Over the coming weeks and months our flight schedule will further ramp up as we take delivery of additional aircraft and serve other new destinations from Birmingham including Amsterdam, Avignon, Brest, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.”

Nick Barton added: “I am thrilled to see Flybe back again. With Covid travel restrictions lifted and many thousands of Britons taking to the skies once more, I am confident we’ll see strong demand for Flybe’s core UK, Dutch and French routes.”