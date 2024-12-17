Former Equatorial Congo Airlines (EC Air) Boeing 757 cabin goes up for auction

A unique piece of aviation history is now available to the highest bidder, as the cabin of a former Equatorial Congo Airlines (ECAir) Boeing 757 is listed for auction on Auctim. This aircraft, famously parked at Brussels Airport for years following the airline’s bankruptcy in 2016, had become a familiar sight for aviation enthusiasts at the Steenokkerzeel spotters’ platform. With its green-and-white livery, the plane (registered HB-JJE) stood as a relic of EC Air until dismantling began earlier this year. Now, its cabin has been preserved and is being offered as a rare collector’s item.

The auction offers an opportunity to own a genuine aircraft interior, complete with passenger seats and overhead bins, perfect for aviation enthusiasts or creative projects. After being under seizure for years, the aircraft was acquired by Brussels Airport Company and sold to dismantling specialists Eco-FLY. While most of the plane was dismantled, the cabin was salvaged, marking the final chapter of the aircraft’s unusual journey from commercial service to grounded landmark.

For Brussels Airport, the dismantling also presented an opportunity for innovation; a small part of the wing was retained for winter testing experiments. Meanwhile, the auction of the cabin breathes new life into what was once a symbol of stalled ambitions, transforming it into a piece of functional art or a nostalgic keepsake for aviation fans.

Visit the auction: Cabine Boeing B-757 (ends 20 December 2024 – 13:00 UTC +1)