Farewell to Air Berlin: A nostalgic round trip from Berlin

On March 28, 2024, Air Berlin enthusiasts and aviation nostalgics will have the opportunity to bid a final farewell to Air Berlin—a farewell to an airline that significantly shaped aviation in Germany and Europe for a long time.

As the clock struck 23:46 on October 27, 2017, and the last Air Berlin flight touched down at Berlin-Tegel Airport, the traditional airline succumbed to insolvency amidst widespread public sympathy. The event brought forth many tears, not only from the highly motivated employees but also from the multitude of former passengers who had fond memories of the airline.

However, Air Berlin somehow continued to soar. Although not under its original name, several aircraft still bore the Airberlin livery while operated by other airlines. One such aircraft is the Airbus A320 operated by Sundair, registered as D-ASGK, still flying in the classic Airberlin colours.

Unfortunately, nothing lasts forever, and now the time has come for the Sundair aircraft. Shortly after the round trip from Berlin to Naples, the plane will be transferred to an aircraft painting facility, where it will receive a special Sundair livery in early April 2024. The details of this new design remain undisclosed to the public.

During the final round trip, passengers will not only have the nostalgic option to fly once again in an aircraft adorned with Airberlin colours but also the chance to marvel at famous landmarks in and around Berlin from the sky. The flight duration will be approximately 30 minutes, providing an unforgettable experience against the evening sky of Berlin. With the sunset scheduled for 18:34 on that day, passengers will have ample time to capture the city’s beauty from above. The flight plan and exact route will be detailed just before takeoff to ensure the best possible views. Even in case of adverse weather conditions, organisers guarantee an exciting flight programme for a unique flying experience.

Details:

Flight: Sundair flight SR1978, operated by Airbus A320-200 registered D-ASGK

Date: 28 March 2024 at 18:00. Take off from BER and landing at BER at 18:45.

Cost: window seat €199, middle seat €159, aisle seat €119

Reservation: https://aviationbyniki.com/product/rundflug-berlin/