Luxaviation eyes eVTOLs for charter fleet expansion

Luxaviation, a prominent luxury jet and helicopter service provider, is actively exploring the inclusion of eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft in its fleet expansion plans.

Luxaviation CEO George Galanopoulos mentioned ongoing discussions with Lilium and monitoring other eVTOL developers. He anticipates these aircraft to potentially join the fleet by 2026, contingent on certification. While acknowledging the interim benefits of eVTOLs for short-haul flights, Galanopoulos emphasised that hydrogen-powered aircraft could offer a more sustainable long-term solution.

Luxaviation unveiled its Embraer Praetor 600, a business jet with a nonstop range of 4,000 nautical miles, during the event at Biggin Hill Airport. Galanopoulos sees the Praetor 600 as a super-midsize aircraft with competitive economics, particularly suitable for smaller passenger loads on long-distance routes.

Despite expecting a challenging year in 2024 due to economic uncertainties and global conflicts, Luxaviation aims for steady growth in the business aviation sector starting from 2025.

