Antwerp aviation companies Helimo and The Aviation Factory join forces

Helimo and The Aviation Factory Partnership

Helimo, specialising in helicopter services, and The Aviation Factory, an aviation brokerage, are joining forces. Michael Wilford, CEO of Helimo, will continue managing Helimo’s daily operations, while The Aviation Factory will handle all sales activities for Helimo’s helicopter services starting August 1.

This partnership combines Helimo’s extensive helicopter fleet and expertise with The Aviation Factory’s strong sales and customer service, enhancing flexibility and options for customers.

Helimo Overview

Founded : 1992

: 1992 Headquarters : Kontich, Belgium

: Kontich, Belgium Services : Air inspection, film and photo flights, special cargo flights, VIP and business flights, pilot training, and helicopter rentals.

: Air inspection, film and photo flights, special cargo flights, VIP and business flights, pilot training, and helicopter rentals. Operations : Mainly from Antwerp Airport and Kallo heliport, with strategic partners in Kortrijk and Namur.

: Mainly from Antwerp Airport and Kallo heliport, with strategic partners in Kortrijk and Namur. Fleet: More than 12 aircraft, including both single-engine and twin-engine helicopters, making it the largest helicopter fleet in Belgium.

The Aviation Factory Growth

Established : 2000

: 2000 Market Leader : Leading aviation broker in the Benelux region.

: Leading aviation broker in the Benelux region. Employee Growth : Increased from 25 employees two years ago to around 40 across 20 countries.

: Increased from 25 employees two years ago to around 40 across 20 countries. Operations : Organises over 4,000 private flights annually, including product launches, incentives, sports charters, and VIP transport.

: Organises over 4,000 private flights annually, including product launches, incentives, sports charters, and VIP transport. Expansion : New offices in the UK, Italy, Greece, South Africa, Kazakhstan, India, and Scandinavia.

: New offices in the UK, Italy, Greece, South Africa, Kazakhstan, India, and Scandinavia. Turnover: Consolidated turnover grew from 30.7 million euros in 2021 to 100 million euros in 2023.

Aviation Broker Academy

One of the bottlenecks in the aviation brokerage industry is finding skilled employees who can assist customers with the necessary expertise. There is no training to become an aviation broker in the regular education system. That is why The Aviation Factory took the lead in developing its own six-month training programme, called The Aviation Broker Academy.

Purpose : Address the shortage of skilled aviation brokers.

: Address the shortage of skilled aviation brokers. Programme : Six-month training programme with 12 course modules and interim evaluations.

: Six-month training programme with 12 course modules and interim evaluations. Focus: Teaches aspiring brokers the essentials of the trade, including customer prospecting to generate high-quality leads before completing the training.