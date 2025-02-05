Embraer and Flexjet sign historic $7 billion jet order

Embraer and Flexjet have finalised a record-breaking agreement worth up to $7 billion, marking the largest firm order for both companies. The deal includes 182 Embraer business jets—Praetor 600, Praetor 500, and the improved Phenom 300E—plus 30 options and enhanced services.

This order will nearly double Flexjet’s fleet over the next five years. As Embraer’s first fleet customer for Praetor jets, Flexjet continues a two-decade partnership with the manufacturer.

The agreement reinforces Flexjet’s commitment to Embraer’s high-performance aircraft, expanding its global presence across North America and Europe.