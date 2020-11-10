ASL Group welcomes first Saab 340 in its fleet

On Wednesday 4 November 2020, ASL Group welcomed the latest aircraft to be added to its growing fleet, a Saab 340 (registration PH-CUA).

The aircraft will be used to support the development of ASL Group Charter Flights and Incentives which were initiated with the two Embraer ERJs (135 and 145) currently chartered under the commercial identify of Air Charters Europe (ACE). The Saab 340 will be a great complimentary tool for this kind of activities next to the ERJs for the European Network.

The aircraft will be operated under the AOC of JetNetherlands, but from a sales perspective, it will be offered to the charter market in partnership with the company Cargo Union under the commercial brand “CU Air”. Flights will be operated on an ad-hoc basis from all the company’s home bases, but the aircraft will initially have Antwerp Airport (Belgium) as fixed home base.

Antwerp, 10 November 2020