ASL Group selects Lilium to provide sustainable air mobility to its Benelux customers

ASL Group has signed an agreement with Lilium N.V., developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, to provide sustainable air mobility to its customers in Benelux. ASL Group intends to purchase an initial 6 Lilium Jets and will cooperate with Lilium to develop a network of landing sites in the Benelux.

ASL Group is a leading business jet operator in the Benelux, and the owner of the first electric aircraft in Belgium. ASL Group launched its RISE (“Responsible Initiative for Sustainable Environment”) program in 2020 with the clear intention to reduce the company’s ecological footprint and contribute to a cleaner, healthier world. Under the agreement, ASL Group and Lilium seek to establish a safe and sustainable eVTOL network across Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Western Germany.

Daniel Wiegand, CEO of Lilium, said: “ASL Group is a truly innovative company with a vision to provide the best services for its customers, evaluating how to best transform our industry to minimize CO 2 emissions. Our aircraft performance and low noise profile will be a great addition to ASL’s fleet. With the highest population density in Europe, Benelux represents a perfect use case for eVTOL transportation, and we are proud to support ASL’s development in the region”.

Philippe Bodson, owner and CEO of ASL Group, said: “Our company is constantly seeking new ways to operate responsibly and contribute to a healthy future, both socially and ecologically. The Lilium Jet is a great opportunity to provide better value to our customers in a sustainable way. With zero operating emissions, vertical take-off landing capability and a spacious premium cabin, Lilium represents the best option on the market.”

The proposed arrangement between ASL Group and Lilium is subject to the parties finalizing commercial terms and entering into definitive agreements with respect thereto, and the satisfaction of certain conditions.