ASL Group operates medevac airlift from Ukrainian border to Western Europe

The Belgian private jet company ASL Group is installing an airlift to the Ukrainian border. To this end, its subsidiary ASL Fly Med works together with the German company MedCareProfessional. The intention is to transport relief supplies and to bring seriously injured Ukrainians to hospitals in Western Europe.

On the way out, the planes, two Learjet 45 registered OO-MED and OO-DOC recently acquired by ASL and based at Liège Airport, transport medical supplies and equipment to Ukraine.

There would be two or three such flights per week. The first one left today to Kosice, Slovakia, with 500 kg of medical equipment and a doctor and a nurse from MedCareProfessional. In Kosice, the jet will pick up two injured patients and carry them to hospitals in Bochum and Stuttgart.

“We support the initiative from MedCareProfessional and deploy our ambulance planes for an airlift to the Ukrainian border,” explains ASL Group CEO Philippe Bodson, who relies on donations from private individuals to finance the missions.