ASL Group opens new business terminal at Liège Airport, acquires Pipistrel Velis Electro trainer planes and medevac Learjets

Big show at Liege Airport on 17 December: ASL Group unveiled its two new nuggets, Pipistrel Velis Electro two-seater electric planes which are “the only ones certified in the world“. ASL Group also inaugurated its business terminal at the airport and announced that it will be operating medical flights with two Learjets.

The Belgian business airline ASL Group unveiled its two latest acquisitions, two Pipistrel Velis Electro electric planes registered respectively OO-GRN and OO-ELC. They are “the only ones certified in the world” and are presented for the first time in Belgium. They will be used at the ASL Academy for the training of young pilot students.

blank
ASL Group Pipistrel Velis Electro OO-GRN © Luc Barry

Philippe Bodson, CEO of ASL Group explains that these planes, which cost nearly 200,000 euros, can only fly for one hour on a full battery, but that is enough to train young pilots in basic manoeuvres.

On the same day, ASL Group officially inaugurated its business aviation terminal at Liège Airport. The investment, worth seven million euros, is significant and will lead to the creation of ten jobs. ASL Jet Handling will become the exclusive handler of sports and business aircraft at the Belgian airport.

blank
ASL Group hangar and business terminal at Liège Airport © Luc Barry

The company intends to develop business flights from Liège airport, which is ideally located at the south of Brussels and close to Luxembourg, Dutch and German borders. Furthermore, Liège is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This is why ASL Group is basing two medical LearJet 45 aeroplanes (appropriately registered OO-MED and OO-DOC) respectively in Liège and Cologne/Bonn. They allow intercontinental medical evacuations and repatriations. A new subsidiary, ASL Fly Med will be created to that effect.

blank
ASL Fly Med Learjet 45 registered OO-MED © Luc Barry

Last but not least, ASL Group (which also includes JetNetherlands) will develop maintenance operations in Liège. Philippe Bodson, whose company is now based in Hasselt (Limburg), believes in the potential of the Liège region and likes to remind that the original name of the company is Air Services Liège.

