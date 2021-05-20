ASL Fly Executive to fly twice a week from Brussels to Ibiza during the Summer of 2021

Introduced during the Summer of 2020, ASL FLy Executive – ASL Group’s semi-private charter airline – is going to be offering weekly flights between the private terminals of Brussels Airport and Ibiza Airport, using the JetNetherlands’ full corporate-class Embraer ERJ135 Regional Jet registered PH-DWS.
Following the success encountered during the Summer of 2020 when the concept was first launched, ASL Fly Executive will be flying twice a week between Brussels and Ibiza, with flights every Saturday and Wednesday from June 30 till August 18, 2021
The flights will be operated with the Embraer ERJ-135. The aircraft’s spacious cabin with plenty of legroom and a sound-absorbing interior ensures complete privacy and sufficient comfort.
Thanks to its unique configuration – 10 rows with 1 seat on the left and 2 seats on the right – ASL Fly Executive guarantees the option to be seated either alone, or next to someone familiar.
During the flight the crew will serve a first-class meal with champagne by Moët & Chandon:
Brussels – Ibiza (Sat) 09.30-11.40 & 15.00-17.10 (Wed)
Ibiza – Brussels (Sat) 13.00-15.10 & 18.30-20.40 (Wed)
All-In Package
This was one of the most important features of the project when launched in 2020, amid the pandemic, and this year won’t make any difference. The company even promises an improved in-flight experience and customer service.
INCLUDED ON EACH FLIGHT :
Brussels – Belgium, May 20, 2021