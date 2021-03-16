Irish aviation company Alliance Jet announces expansion to Europe after obtaining International Maltese Air Operator’s Certificate

Capitalising on the recent political changes in Europe, Alliance Jet has expanded operations across the continent, opening its latest base in Malta, allowing aircraft owners to import aircraft with 0% VAT and freedom of movement in EASA countries.

The Irish aviation company, one of Europe’s leading jet charter solutions companies and licensed ground handling agents, has taken the opportunities afforded by Brexit to offer more affordable terms to the region’s aircraft owners.

The move has been welcomed across the aviation sector, allowing aircraft owners to circumvent the VAT now payable in the European Union and hubs such as the Isle of Man.

With Malta’s location in the middle of the Mediterranean and southernmost tip of Europe, it is a perfect location for the expanding company, which already has operations globally including Geneva Switzerland, Ireland, UAE, KSA and the US.

With an aviation history dating back to the 1920s, Malta is regarded as an ‘onshore’ jurisdiction with ‘offshore’ benefits and the best EASA register in the region.

“The timing is critical”, says Brendan McQuaid, Group CEO, Alliance Aviation Group who is optimistic that 2021 will see the charter requests rise again to pre Covid levels.

“If aircraft owners want to move within Europe, they cannot without an EASA register so we have seen this as an opportune time to capitalise on a changing economic and political situation in the region.”

Private aircraft owners are permitted to register their aircraft using an AOC operation and can pay 0% VAT while still operating in Europe.

“Malta’s corporate tax system allows for non-resident aircraft owners and brokers, so we see this not only as an opportunity for us, but for the industry, which needs as much support as possible in the wake of the pandemic,” added McQuaid.

“We have the expertise and finance and feel confident that we can support both the aircraft operators and jet charter brokers as we move beyond this period.”

About Alliance Jet

Alliance Jet is a leading jet charter solution company and licensed ground handling agent. Formed in 2012, it recently received its AOC license, establishing AOC operations from a Malta base.

Alliance Jet is part of the Alliance Aviation Group, an established, well-financed group; established in Ireland with offices in Geneva and an AOC in Malta to facilitate operations in Europe, the company also has a presence in Saudi Arabia and Miami, USA. Since 2017, the company has supported the US military with ground handling operations from its Shannon base. The Alliance Jet AOC management team is a CAMO (Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization) approved organisation and approved for cargo operations. Alliance Jet operate 2 bombardier aircraft, a Global 6000 and a Challenger 605, both operating on a floating base and available for charter 24/7 with no ownership restrictions.