AllianceJet continues its expansion and welcomes the Boeing 737-800 to its fleet

Base Passengers Year Range WiFi Class UAE 189 2013 5,765 km Yes Full Economy

AllianceJet, part of the Alliance Aviation Group of companies, is expanding its fleet with the Boeing 737-800, the company’s third aircraft after the Bombardier Global 6000 and Bombardier Challenger 605.

Leading the next generation of mid-sized aircraft, Boeing 737-800’s innovative design delivers superior reliability, exceptional performance, and unparalleled comfort, meeting AllianceJet’s high travel standards. With its seating capacity of 189 and large cargo space, the aircraft will enable AllianceJet to extend its bespoke business aviation services in the Middle East to a larger customer base, including corporate groups and other charter services.

The environmentally progressive aircraft adheres to AllianceJet’s commitment to promoting sustainable aircraft mobility, delivering high fuel efficiency, low emission rates and low community noise impact without compromising on performance, safety or comfort. Additionally, the modern interior, ample luggage capacity, relaxed seating, and experienced crew will ensure the continuation of AllianceJet’s high standard of business aviation services for its clients.

“I am thrilled to welcome the Boeing 737-800 to our fleet of exceptional aircraft. The Boeing 737-800 ticks all the AllianceJet boxes, including sustainable mobility and fully tailored, superior customer service which is now available for an even wider group of clients to experience,” said Hans Cauchi, AllianceJet Chairman.

“Only two years after its formation, AllianceJet has achieved another impressive milestone by procuring a third aircraft to further diversify our fleet,” explains Hervé Laitat, AllianceJet CEO. “The addition of the Boeing 737-800 reinforces our purpose to provide our clients with the highest standards of business aviation services. This is another exciting chapter in the story of AllianceJet.”

AllianceJet is a Maltese-based business aviation operator with commercial offices in Brussels, Dubai, Geneva and Luxembourg.

Malta, 22 March 2022