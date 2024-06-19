Rede Expressos launches new international bus routes connecting Algarve to major European cities, including Brussels

This summer, Rede Expressos will introduce new bus routes connecting the Algarve to several European cities. Starting July 2, the Algarve will be linked to Rennes and Nantes in France, Brussels in Belgium, and Zurich in Switzerland, with routes operating three times a week in both directions.

Daytime services will run to Nantes, Zurich, and Brussels, while nighttime services will operate to Rennes.

Key Highlights

Launch Date : New routes begin on July 2, 2024.

: New routes begin on July 2, 2024. Destinations : Rennes, Nantes, Brussels, Zurich.

: Rennes, Nantes, Brussels, Zurich. Frequency : Three times a week, both directions.

: Three times a week, both directions. Algarve Stops: Faro, Faro Airport, Lagos, Portimão, Albufeira, Tavira.

Rede Expressos has also announced a promotional fare of €3.95 and free travel on the VAMUS Algarve regional network for express ticket holders, enhancing local mobility during the peak holiday season.

Passenger Trend

Increased Demand: Between March and May, passenger transport to Spain and France increased by over 20% compared to the previous year. Summer forecasts indicate a more than 50% rise in passengers and a 39% increase in international services starting June 17.

Carlos Oliveira, general director of Rede Expressos, emphasised the importance of these new connections in facilitating travel for both national and international tourists during the busy summer months. The company aims to support the significant tourist traffic in the Algarve with these enhanced transportation options.