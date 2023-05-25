Flixbus reveals plans to launch bus services in India

Flix, the global provider of affordable and sustainable travel options, announces plans to expand FlixBus operations to India. After the successful development of its services in Europe, the Americas and Türkiye, the company now aims to bring its unique business model to one of the largest bus markets in the world. The first intercity green lines are scheduled to launch in 2024.

To deliver on its long-term vision, Flix is planning to continue its strong growth journey, with the next milestones being the launch of FlixBus operations in Chile in the second half of 2023 and India in 2024. With buses forming the backbone of transport in India and a market size larger than Europe, Türkiye and North America combined, Flix sees immense potential for growth in this region, providing affordable, sustainable and safe long-distance bus services.

Flix is a growth company and will continue to expand globally. I’m excited to share that India will join the Flix network as the 42nd country worldwide. Our mission is to offer affordable and sustainable travel options for everyone, and we see significant demand for such services in India. – says André Schwämmlein, co-founder and CEO of Flix – We are confident that our unique business model to work with small and medium-sized local bus partners and our technology for planning, booking operations and pricing will be a winning match also in India. With our strong focus on standardization and safety, we will build the most competitive bus network in this region. We are willing to invest substantially in the local market, create jobs and we are targeting market leadership.