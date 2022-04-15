Flixbus resumes bus lines to Ukraine

FlixBus has been operating in Ukraine since 2019, serving 29 Ukrainian and 70 international destinations in 8 countries. The Ukraine Flix teams, located in Kyiv and Kharkiv, count 32 employees with whom the company is in continuous close contact, helping them and their close ones in any way possible.

FlixBus is monitoring the situation in Ukraine and on the Ukrainian-Polish and Ukrainian-Romanian borders with the utmost care. Since 25 February 2022, FlixBus has already been offering additional connections from the Polish-Ukrainian border to provide people with even more travel options. An outreach team is on the ground to help people arriving from Ukraine in Przemyśl, Poland, before continuing on. FlixBus is also working closely with the relevant authorities. Upon request, FlixBus has also been organising individual bus trips.

UPDATE: FlixBus expands Ukraine offer

As of April 14th FlixBus resumes routes to Kyiv as well as to Zhytomyr, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Uman, Khmelnytsky, and Ternopil. In total, eight direct international FlixBus routes are now available for travellers from Ukraine to Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. From the latter, a new additional FlixBus line from Kyiv to Budapest will be offered beginning April 28th. As the flow of people travelling out of Ukraine is still quite stable, and at the same time the number of people travelling to Ukraine continues to grow, it was an additional reason to enhance Flix’s offer to provide more opportunities for people to move.

From the day Flix had to cease most of the lines due to safety reasons, it was constantly monitoring safety and road infrastructure conditions. Now together with other bus partners, the company decided that the situation allows opening certain lines. FlixBus continues to monitor the situation constantly with the utmost care and is in close contact with its bus partners.

15 April 2022