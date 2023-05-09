FlixBus lists its most popular destinations in Europe: Brussels is #4

Today is Europe Day. A day dedicated to peace and cohesion within the European Union. It is also the anniversary of the Schuman Declaration. Flix celebrates the day by highlighting its extensive network that spans Europe with over 2,000 destinations. FlixBus’ longest route is 3,173.14 km long and runs between Bucharest and Bordeaux.

“Seeing Europe by bus is an environmentally friendly and affordable travel option. FlixBus connects several European cities directly without changes, making bus travel the perfect way to get around. We have offered express bus traffic in Europe for over ten years, which makes us experts in bus travel,” says Kajsa Ekelund, communications manager for FlixBus Norden.

Which cities have received the most visitors? Below we have listed FlixBus’ most popular destinations in 2022.

1. Berlin; over 2.1 million passengers chose to travel to the German capital. Every year, Berlin attracts millions of visitors. The city offers a solid history, art, music, food and world-class shopping. One tip is to visit the world’s longest outdoor gallery, the East Side Gallery painted on remnants of the Berlin Wall. FlixBus has direct connections to Berlin from 366 destinations.

2. Paris; almost 2 million Flix passengers travelled to the “City of Love” last year. The city needs no further introduction. Fun facts; if you are an art lover, make sure you have enough time when you visit the Louvre. It takes 200 days to see every single work of art. You can reach Paris with FlixBus from a total of 360 cities, including London.

3. Prague, the golden city with a hundred towers, attracted around 1.2 million Flix travellers in 2022. Prague is undoubtedly one of Europe’s most beautiful and well-preserved capitals and is well located in the heart of Europe. With FlixBus you can travel here from 344 destinations.

4. 800,000 passengers travelled to the EU’s capital Brussels. In addition to being the political capital of Europe, Brussels has also been named the “Chocolate Capital of the World”. With over 2,000 chocolate shops, there is something for every chocolate lover. With Flix you travel here directly from 176 destinations.

5. Lisbon, one of Europe’s oldest cities, older only than Athens, offers a wealth of historical sights and has a fantastic mix of city life, beaches, good food and nightlife. Something that attracted 750,000 FlixBus passengers last year. The city’s location by the sea makes Lisbon the perfect city where you can combine sun vacations with sightseeing. You can reach Lisbon with FlixBus from 93 directly connected European cities.

In addition to these cities, FlixBus offers trips to several of Europe’s most popular destinations such as Paris, Rome, Barcelona, Madrid, Milan, London, Florence, Copenhagen and Amsterdam, to name a few.

