FlixBus launches direct bus line between Kyiv and Brussels

FlixBus has introduced a new direct bus service (N3204) connecting Kyiv, Ukraine, and Brussels, Belgium. The line, which began today, September 25, operates twice a week.

Buses leave Kyiv on Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:30, while departures from Brussels’ Gare du Nord are on Mondays and Saturdays at 05:15. The journey takes approximately 40 hours, with tickets priced at under €100.

The route includes stops in major cities such as Liège, Cologne/Bonn airport, Düsseldorf, Berlin, and Lviv. FlixBus, which already offers 28 direct connections between Ukraine and eight EU countries, views this line as a symbolic step toward Ukraine’s closer integration with the European Union.