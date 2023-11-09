Flibco resumes bus shuttle service between Arlon and Brussels South Charleroi Airport

Flibco.com announces the resumption of its shuttle service between Arlon and Charleroi Airport. Responding to the demand from Arlon citizens, the service has already seen success with over 7,000 tickets sold.

The Luxembourg-based company reintroduces this popular shuttle connection, offering a shorter and faster route with limited stops. The new line from Arlon provides direct drop-offs at Charleroi Airport, granting passengers access to over 200 destinations within and outside of Europe.

Flibco.com, present in numerous European countries, is delighted to be back in its home country, serving the local public. The shuttle service aims to meet the increasing demand for accessible and efficient transportation in the region, evident in the sale of 7,000 tickets despite the recent relaunch.

Key features include 9 daily departures from both Arlon and Charleroi, affordable ticket prices starting at €18.90, flexibility in ticket cancellation and rescheduling up to 6 hours before the journey, a fast 2.5-hour direct route, easy online reservation, and modern amenities on board such as WiFi, USB chargers, spacious seating, onboard toilets, and more.