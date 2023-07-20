Flibco relaunches the Luxembourg – Arlon – Charleroi Airport bus line

Even faster and more comfortable than before

Tickets available online as of today

Flibco.com announces the return of their Luxembourg – Arlon – Charleroi shuttle bus line. The airport shuttle service between Luxembourg PR Bouillon, Arlon and Charleroi airport is officially on sale on the flibco.com website and mobile. The first ride will take place on the 29th of October offering a convenient and affordable travel solution to and from Brussels South Charleroi Airport.

This service is designed to meet the needs of travelers, providing seamless transportation to Charleroi airport renowned for its extensive flight options to over 200 destinations. With Flibco’s shuttle service, passengers will be dropped off right in front of the airport terminal in only 2 hours, ensuring maximum comfort and convenience. It doesn’t get any closer than this!

Customers will be able to travel in the utmost comfort on Flibco’s latest buses, which are equipped with modern travel solutions such as WiFi, USB chargers, spacious legroom, on-board toilets, and more. Flibco has also improved their service, by ensuring shorter travel times and competitive prices.

Travelers will be able to secure a ticket as of €18,90 and make sure to catch their flight at Charleroi airport with the departure-adapted trip schedule.

Key details of the reopened Luxembourg – Charleroi shuttle bus line:

The service will be operational starting Sunday, October 29, 2023, but tickets are currently available online.

There will be a total of 18 daily trips, with 9 departures from Luxembourg to Charleroi Airport and 9 return trips.

Tickets are priced affordably, starting from just €18.90 per ticket for travelers from Arlon and €19.90 for trips from Luxembourg.

Bus stops are located at Luxembourg PR Bouillon, Arlon (Route de Neufchateau 202) and

Tickets can be cancelled and rescheduled up to 6 hours before the trip and used for the

previous and next trips in case of flight delays.

Luxembourg, 19/07/2023