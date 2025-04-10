Air travel without check-in? New Amadeus report predicts seamless, personalised journeys

A new report from Amadeus forecasts a major transformation in air travel where check-in becomes optional and travellers are recognised throughout their journey using a single identifier like biometrics or a passport.

This shift, powered by new Delivery Management Systems (DMS) replacing outdated Departure Control Systems (DCS), aims to simplify travel, enhance personalisation, and reduce reliance on legacy airport infrastructure.

Key predictions from the report include:

Travellers will arrive “ready to fly” as digital pre-clearance handles ID, visa, and border checks. Instant Recognition: One identifier links all travel services—flights, hotels, car rentals—eliminating the need to present multiple documents.

Real-time, personalised recovery options delivered directly to passengers’ phones. Mobile Airport Staff: Agents will serve passengers from mobile devices, improving flow and experience.

The move toward DMS promises a more connected, stress-free travel experience, with airlines better able to understand and serve individual passenger needs across every stage of the journey.