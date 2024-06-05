Accor and Amadeus partner to enhance global hotel experiences with advanced reservation system

Accor has announced a new collaboration with Amadeus to implement Amadeus’ Central Reservation System (ACRS) across its extensive global portfolio. This partnership aims to enhance guest experiences through advanced technology and personalised services.

Amadeus’ cloud-based ACRS will help Accor boost revenues, optimise distribution strategies, and foster deeper guest connections. The system offers cutting-edge capabilities, including seamless integration with emerging technologies and simplified operations, allowing Accor hotels to adapt to evolving guest needs.

Accor’s Chief Digital Officer, Alix Boulnois, emphasised the shift from an in-house legacy system to a scalable, open system. This move aims to provide hotels with modern distribution management tools, new revenue opportunities, and personalised guest experiences. Francisco Pérez-Lozao Rüter, President of Hospitality at Amadeus, highlighted the partnership’s role in transforming guest relationships and exceeding expectations in a dynamic market.

The collaboration will enable Accor to deliver customised offers and enhanced service quality, ensuring memorable stays tailored to individual preferences, thereby increasing guest satisfaction and loyalty.