Air Belgium is looking for a Records Administrator

Air Belgium, the Belgian scheduled and charter airline headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert and based at Brussels South Charleroi Airport is looking for a:

Records Administrator

Purpose of the job

Maintain accurate airworthiness status of the aircraft in the Company MIS to ensure that all maintenance on aircraft can be timely and correctly planned by the Maintenance Planner without disruption of the flight schedule.

Administer precise digital and physical Aircraft Files, to ensure smooth Airworthiness Review, Audits and aircraft re-delivery processes in the best interest of Air Belgium.

Main activities and responsibilities

General Responsibilities

To ensure that all aircraft and component data, scheduled maintenance and defects are correctly entered into the Maintenance Information Data System for the aircraft maintenance performed on the Air Belgium fleet.

To report any missing, unreadable or ambiguous aircraft data to the originator, and pursuit timely correction or clarification as appropriate.

Follow-up of specific monitoring programs as LVO, APU In Flight Starts, ECM…

To perform the quality spot check on the aircraft technical records (BOW, Dirty Finger Prints, Certification documents, etc.) for conformity, completeness and correctness, and report on trends in errors (stations, type of error, etc.).

To ensure that the completed maintenance records is correctly maintained and archived according to the applicable regulations. This includes all records, i.e. technical logbooks, component serviceable tag, a/c work package, checks reports, deferred defect sheets.

To verify and update where needed fuel figures in the databases.

Support the technical team on projects (aircraft phase in, others…) as assigned.

Act per company procedures and suggest improvements to these procedures as appropriate.

Financial Responsibilities

Responsible to keep all documentation that supports the figures, such as invoices and receipts.

Quality Management Responsibilities

Identify and report any deficiency in order to enable appropriate corrective action.

Follow the applicable procedure and suggest improvements when necessary to improve the quality.

Constantly look for ways to increase service quality.

Performance Management Responsibilities

Ensure that all within your powers is done to achieve the company key performance indicators.

Realizing Operational Targets

Monitor actual performance in terms of cost, quality and service level of all relevant maintenance service suppliers and, where necessary report any deficiency in order to take corrective actions to ensure the realisation of the operational targets.

Assist to improve and maintain departmental KPI’s and dispatch reliability of the Air Belgium aircraft fleet.

Projects

Support and participate in technical related projects as assigned.

Profile requirements

Self-behaviour

Display a positive, open and cooperative behaviour in order to facilitate a good relationship inside and outside the department, avoid and help solve conflicts.

Comply with Company policies, values and ethics.

Comply with local, national legislations and health & safety standards.

Report to hierarchy any hazards, non-compliances and risks whether to employees or to the company.

Conscientious and hardworking individual willing to take responsibility for ensuring activities are completed in the required time frame.

Committed to professional development.

Requirements and qualifications

Secondary School or Equivalent education.

Administrative skills and background.

Interest in technical matters.

One-year experience in an aviation / aeronautical environment is an asset.

Able to demonstrate accuracy skills.

Good conversational English and French, both written and spoken. Dutch is an asset.

Knowledge of aviation technical terminology is an asset.

To maintain a professional office environment with due regard to confidentiality and security of aircraft data.

Strong computer literacy and good administration skills, familiar with MS office and e-mail system.

Ability to work independently, sense of urgency, take/prepare decisions.

Good organizational skills, rigorous, precise, well organized.

Strong teamwork background.

Excellent communication skills.

Interested? Please send your application to airbelgium@redirection-eolia.com mentioning “RecAdmin001” in the subject of your email.

