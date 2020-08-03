Air Belgium is looking for an Airworthiness Coordinator

Air Belgium, the Belgian scheduled and charter airline headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert and based at Brussels South Charleroi Airport is looking for an:

Airworthiness Coordinator

Purpose of the job

To coordinate the Continuing Airworthiness Management of the entire aircraft fleet.

To ensure that the entire fleet is subject of adequate and accurate Aircraft Maintenance programme to ensure optimal services in the best interest of Air Belgium.

Main activities and responsibilities

General Responsibilities

Produce the Aircraft Maintenance Program (AMP). Review, check and/or integrate new AMP proposals, amendments and requirements (MRB/MPD/STC, …). Obtain NCAA approval.

Provide expert advice and guidance to the CAMO team members on Continuing Airworthiness matters as appropriate.

Manage technical projects (aircraft phase in/out, modifications, etc…) as assigned.

Study changes or revisions of Authority (NAA) requirements or other applicable legislation and ensure continual development of the maintenance schedule and in turn all technical data is accurately maintained.

Optimize the maintenance philosophy in order to maximize the aircraft availability within allocated budget.

Ensure the proposed actions of the Reliability Report are implemented as required.

Follow-up of Occurrence Reports and review all technical investigation reports pertaining to Safety Reports generated by aircraft technical defects.

Act as NAA primary point of contact for AMP approvals, escalations, ramp checks, ARC reviews, Reliability Reports etc…

Coordinate Airworthiness Review Certificate renewal.

Be the focal person with expertise on the CAMO dependant MIS.

Act per company procedures and suggest improvements to these procedures as appropriate.

Financial Responsibilities

Responsible to respect the decision-making processes and overseeing business operations for the best interest of the business.

Quality Management Responsibilities

To control and monitor that the suppliers comply with AB contractual quality standards.

Identify and report any deficiency in order to enable appropriate corrective action.

Follow the applicable procedure and suggest improvements when necessary to improve the quality.

Constantly look for ways to increase service quality.

Performance Management Responsibilities

Ensure that all within your powers is done to achieve the company key performance indicators.

Realizing Operational Targets

Monitor actual performance in terms of cost, quality and service of engineering suppliers and, where necessary report any deficiency in order to take corrective actions to ensure the realisation of the operational targets.

Assist to improve and maintain dispatch reliability of the Air Belgium aircraft fleet.

Projects

Support and participate in all technical related projects as assigned.

Profile requirements

Self-behaviour

Any other duties that aim to the achievement of the department objectives within individual competences.

Display a positive, open and cooperative behaviour in order to facilitate a good relationship inside and outside the department, avoid and help solve conflicts.

Comply with Company policies, values and ethics.

Comply with local, national legislations and health & safety standards.

Report to hierarchy any hazards, non-compliances and risks whether to employees or to the company.

Requirements and qualifications

Master in Engineering or similar due to experience.

Five years’ experience in a CAMO environment.

Good knowledge and understanding of aircraft maintenance programs & concepts.

Previous experience on Boeing and or Airbus aircraft is an asset.

Good knowledge of the applicable EASA Part 21 & Part M Regulatory Requirements.

Good command of the English, and French language (written and spoken). Dutch is an asset.

Ability to communicate/report clearly and effectively with all layers in organizations and with suppliers.

Ability to make analyses, pro-actively propose areas of improvement, take initiatives, solution driven.

Project management experience or equivalent by experience is an asset.

Team player with good communication skills.

Ability to work independently, sense of urgency, take/prepare decisions, work under operational pressure.

Good organizational skills, rigorous, precise, well organized to keep overview on projects, set priorities.

To maintain a professional office environment with due regard to confidentiality and security of aircraft data.

Computer literate with good administration skills, familiar with MS office and e-mail system.

Interested? Please send your application to airbelgium@redirection-eolia.com mentioning “AirworthCoord001” in the subject of your email.

