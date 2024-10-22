Star Alliance strengthens leadership team with focus on seamless customer experience

Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline network, is taking steps to improve the traveler experience with a renewed focus on technology, strategy, and customer satisfaction. In a move that highlights its commitment to both innovation and diversity, the alliance announced key management appointments to ensure an effortless, connected journey for passengers across its member airlines.

At the forefront of this initiative is Ambar Franco, the newly appointed Vice President of Customer Experience. Franco is set to redefine the passenger journey from booking to boarding, with the goal of creating a seamless transition between Star Alliance’s global network of carriers. With her extensive background in customer experience, having previously held senior roles at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Franco is bringing a fresh perspective to an industry that’s constantly evolving.

“We are laser-focused on the experience at every touchpoint of our customers’ travels, and Ambar’s expertise will be key in driving our mission forward,” said Theo Panagiotoulias, CEO of Star Alliance. Franco will oversee initiatives aimed at smoothing transitions between member airlines, enhancing airport experiences, and cultivating customer loyalty long after their journey ends.

Also joining the leadership team is Luc Lachoix, Vice President of Digital & Technology. In today’s increasingly digital world, Lachoix’s role is pivotal—he’s responsible for integrating cutting-edge IT solutions to streamline operations and strengthen cybersecurity across the Star Alliance ecosystem. With previous leadership positions at Amadeus and Sabre, Lachoix is well-positioned to ensure the alliance remains at the forefront of aviation technology.

Renato Ramos, the newly appointed Vice President of Strategy, brings nearly a decade of experience from within Star Alliance, where he has been instrumental in shaping its loyalty programs. Ramos will now lead the group’s strategic initiatives and business planning, working to enhance collaboration among the alliance’s 26 member airlines. His background with Avianca and LATAM Airlines gives him deep insights into the complex dynamics of aviation strategy.

In an industry where talent is critical, Gayatheri Silvakumer, Vice President of People and Culture, will focus on fostering a culture of innovation and retaining top talent across the Star Alliance network. Silvakumer, who has held senior HR roles at Bombardier and Rolls-Royce, is dedicated to cultivating a workforce capable of delivering on Star Alliance’s customer-first mission.

“These leadership changes come at a time when the airline industry is shifting towards greater digital integration and customer-centric services. With over 17,500 daily flights to 1,150 destinations worldwide, we are well-positioned to offer travelers the most comprehensive network of airlines globally,” Star Alliance wrote in a press release, adding that “the leadership team’s combined expertise aims to ensure a consistently exceptional experience for passengers—whether they’re traveling for business or leisure.”

Panagiotoulias is confident in his team’s ability to push Star Alliance towards an even brighter future. “Each of our new leaders brings a unique set of skills that will help us innovate and streamline the journey for millions of customers flying across our network,” he said. “We’re ready to elevate the passenger experience to new heights.”