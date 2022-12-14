Star Alliance lounge at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport now open to pay-per-use customers

All passengers on Star Alliance member airlines, regardless of cabin class or membership status, can now choose to indulge at the lounge before a flight.

Star Alliance is now offering pay-per-use access to the Star Alliance lounge at Rome Fiumicino (FCO) airport. Besides providing complimentary access for eligible customers, the lounge will now also welcome other Star Alliance passengers regardless of membership status or cabin class, for a nominal fee.

This is the fourth of six Star Alliance-branded lounges to offer paid access, after the Star Alliance lounges in Rio De Janeiro (GIG) Airport, Buenos Aires’ Ezeiza International Airport (EZE), and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Star Alliance’s Rome Fiumicino airport lounge is located in the Intra-Schengen zone in Terminal 3 of FCO. It welcomes passengers of all flights operated by Star Alliance members from Fiumicino Airport, and is particularly convenient for customers travelling within the European Schengen Zone.

The tastefully designed lounge offers a view of the runway and features Italian designer furniture and art evoking the culture and atmosphere of Rome’s iconic landmarks and city scenes. Italian culinary delights, as well as a round-the-clock bar serving aromatic Italian coffee and other beverages, complete the experience. The lounge offers high-speed WiFi internet access and is well-equipped to cater to both business and leisure travellers. It can accommodate up to 130 guests.

Star Alliance VP Customer Experience Christian Draeger said: “Whether you’re leaving Rome after business meetings, or after visits to the Colosseum, the Sistine Chapel and Trevi Fountain, there’s no better way to relax than a trip to our stylish Star Alliance lounge at the airport. “We’re excited to make this experience accessible to even more passengers, by opening up paid access to our lounge at Fiumicino Airport. Pre-booking of lounge access vouchers is also easy, with our simple, online process.”

Easy and Affordable Online Booking

Passengers can pre-book and purchase lounge access vouchers on Star Alliance’s website, https://www.staralliance.com/lounge-access. Subject to availability at the time of booking, they would receive a confirmation email with a QR code valid for the day(s) and time(s) selected. At the airport, they can simply scan this QR code at the lounge entrance and walk in. Vouchers are affordably priced from EUR45 for three hours of use. Passengers will also enjoy a discount if they are a member of any Star Alliance member airline’s frequent flyer programme.

Singapore, December 14, 2022