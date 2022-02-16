Star Alliance lounge at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) now offers expanded, paid access

Star Alliance has expanded its paid lounge access product to their award-winning, state-of-the-art lounge at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The lounge will now welcome guests who otherwise would not be eligible, on a paid access basis.

This is the second of the six Star Alliance lounges to offer paid access, following the launch of the product at the Star Alliance lounge at Ezeiza International Airport (EZE) in Buenos Aires in November 2021.

Named Star Alliance Lounge Access, the product offers customers the ability to pre-book and purchase online vouchers on the Star Alliance website, www.staralliance.com.

Valid for a specific date and subject to availability at the time of booking, Star Alliance Lounge Access vouchers can also be purchased for the flyer’s family members, friends, or colleagues when they are flying together. Customers can also receive a discount if they are a member of a frequent flyer programme of an Alliance member carrier. After purchase, customers receive a receipt email and QR code valid for the day(s) and time(s) selected.

Star Alliance VP Customer Experience Christian Draeger stated: “Our award-winning lounge at LAX is a must-visit. Eligible Star Alliance flyers have benefitted from the lounge experience for years, and we are now pleased to be able to allow access to guests on a paid basis. Our focus on technology-led products and services such as Star Alliance Lounge Access also provides a sound business case for underutilised lounge capacity at airports. We look forward to making the product available to all Star Alliance branded lounges in the near future.”

Located at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Bradley Terminal, the Star Alliance lounge offers guests an outdoor terrace with enviable views over the airfield and distant Hollywood hills. A visual delight by the day, it turns into a vibrant energetic space with a fire-lit ambience by the evening. For those preferring a peaceful moment before their flight, the lounge offers numerous areas to relax, work and dine as they wish. Well-appointed shower suites are accessible to guests to freshen up before flying. As with all Star Alliance branded lounges, the lounge at LAX maintains specific health and hygiene safety measures to further protect customer wellbeing.

The Star Alliance Lounge at LAX has received the Skytrax World Airline Award for the World’s Best Airline Alliance Lounge five years running, as well as receiving the Leading Airport Lounge in North America by the World Travel Awards the past two years.

The Star Alliance Lounge Access product will be progressively rolled out to other Star Alliance branded lounges worldwide.

Singapore, February 16, 2022