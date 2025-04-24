Star Alliance launches “Rhythm of Excellence” campaign celebrating seamless interline travel

Star Alliance has unveiled a new global brand campaign, Rhythm of Excellence, highlighting the smooth coordination among its 25 member airlines that enables seamless interline journeys.

The campaign showcases how travellers benefit from unified experiences—from booking and baggage to lounge access and loyalty rewards—when flying across multiple Star Alliance carriers on a single itinerary.

Set to a jazz-inspired soundtrack, the campaign film, shot at Tokyo Narita and Singapore Changi airports, visually captures the flow of a typical interline trip. The initiative brings long-standing behind-the-scenes collaboration into the spotlight, emphasising Star Alliance’s role as the orchestrator of global travel harmony for over 27 years.