Star Alliance launches exclusive loyalty status match for SAS EuroBonus members in Scandinavia

Star Alliance has introduced a new loyalty status match/challenge for SAS EuroBonus Gold and Silver members in Scandinavia. Eligible members can now request equivalent status with select Star Alliance member airlines, including Air Canada, Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines, and United.

This offer, available from September 1 to November 30, 2024, enhances travel convenience and loyalty benefits for frequent flyers in Northern Europe. The promotion, launched in the wake of SAS moving from Star to Skyteam, underscores Star Alliance’s commitment to providing unmatched global connectivity and superior customer experience through its extensive network of 25 member airlines.

Participation is free, and terms vary by airline.