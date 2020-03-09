Star Alliance Gold Card holders enjoy free upgrades on Heathrow Express

Star Alliance and Heathrow Express (https://www.heathrowexpress.com/) offer Star Alliance Gold Card holders a free upgrade when travelling on the Heathrow Express.

Heathrow Express is the dedicated non-stop train service between Heathrow Airport and downtown London Paddington station. The service, which carries 17,000 people a day on its fleet of fully electric trains has a journey time of only 15 minutes.

Making use of the offer is simple. Customers purchase a standard class single or return ticket. On the train, customers choose any available seat in Business First Class and show both their train ticket and Star Alliance Gold Card to the attendant. Amenities in Business First include complimentary newspapers and magazines, more legroom, wider seats, a personal table, a power socket at each seat and on-board TV.

Les Freer, director at Heathrow Express, said: “We are pleased to welcome Star Alliance Gold members on Heathrow Express, and with a complimentary upgrade they can enjoy our fast and frequent service in style.”

“We are grateful to Heathrow Express for providing our most valued flyers this upgrade benefit. It is another example of the local and regional partnerships we continue to explore in order to further enhance the value of Star Alliance Gold status”, said Renato Ramos, Director Loyalty for the Alliance.

This promotion is open to all frequent flyers holding Gold Status in any of the 20 Frequent Flyer Programmes offered by the Star Alliance member airlines and will run until further notice. Full details of this offer can be found at www.staralliance.com/en/heathrow-express.

More member airlines of Star Alliance operate through London Heathrow than any other airport in the world. 25 of the 26 member airlines offer 236 daily flights to 48 destinations in 24 countries from Heathrow.

Star Alliance moved into the purpose-built Terminal 2 – The Queen’s Terminal – in 2014 and has since been offering its more than 15 million annual passengers using the airport an enhanced experience with all Star Alliance member airlines co-located.

Star Alliance Gold customers can also make use of the dedicated Gold Track lane when clearing security and relax in any of the four different lounges, operated by Air Canada, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines and United.

London, UK, March 09, 2020